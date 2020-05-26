HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It’s been nearly a week since the state has partially reopening and on Tuesday, Governor Ned Lamont talked about where the state stands.
The state continues on a positive path. Around 6.5 percent of the state’s population has been tested.
Connecticut is still making big strides in daily hospitalizations. They were slightly up on Monday, but overall, they are down 65 percent since mid-April.
Lamont also discussed the tribes as they are about to reopen their casinos in less than a week.
The casinos are still going full steam ahead and there’s not a lot the state can do about it, but it is going against the recommendations of the governor.
On Tuesday, the governor’s team got a private tour and Lamont is still asking the tribes to either wait a couple of weeks or reopen on a “safer basis.”
“They were responsive. We had some specific issues that we’ve said would definitely enhance the public health there in a dramatic way. Rather me go back and forth in those discussions, let’s see how it sorts out in the next couple of days,” Lamont said.
The eyes of the northeast will be watching. Other governors have said that if Connecticut reopens its casinos, it would really twist the arms of other states in the area to reopen their casinos sooner than they were hoping to.
The governor’s team has threatened to prohibit alcohol servings at Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun if they do open, but that’s not a guarantee.
