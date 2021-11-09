HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Gov. Ned Lamont is seeking a second term.
He confirmed that following a news conference Tuesday morning.
Gov. Lamont says he is running for a second term in 2022. pic.twitter.com/9NnxXbFqTz— Mike Savino🗒🎥 (@Reporter_Savino) November 9, 2021
A day before, on Monday, Lamont had said he filed paperwork that would facilitate getting into a political campaign ahead of next year's race for Connecticut governor.
He called it a "candidate committee," which the lieutenant governor clarified is not an exploratory committee.
“I filed the paperwork today which facilitates getting into the political campaign. I have to make up my mind formally in the months to come, but I figured let's be prepared, let's file the paperwork, let's get this thing going,” Lamont said on Monday following a news conference about upgrades to the rail branch in Waterbury.
He also said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz would be his running mate if he ran again for office.
