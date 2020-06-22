WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) – Back in March, Connecticut was one of the states hardest hit by the coronavirus.
Some southern states issued a 14-day quarantine on travel from Connecticut and now it seems the roles are reversed.
Northeast governors are considering doing the same to the sunshine state.
A map from covidexitstrategy.org shows how states are trending during the pandemic. State is in red are trending poorly and there are only a handful of states are in green.
Connecticut is one of the green states and Governor Ned Lamont says he wants to keep it that way.
After touching down at Bradley International Airport, passengers donning masks walked off to get their bags.
“The plane was full,” said Rick Wilson.
Lamont’s office announced on Monday that anyone arriving from states hard hit by the coronavirus may be required to self-quarantine.
“We want to make sure our infection rate stays down based on the great work we’ve been doing here,” said Paul Mounds, Chief of Staff.
In order to get a true sense of how well a state is fighting the coronavirus, the state says don’t look at the positive cases. As more testing is done, it’s only natural to see more cases.
The true reflection can be found by looking at the percentage of those testing positive. State leaders say Connecticut is the best in the country.
“We’re down to about one percent,” Lamont said.
Other states are far behind, with 10 percent, sometimes more, testing positive.
Lamont says many of the flare ups are in larger cities in those states and in order to keep our positivity rate down, a quarantine may be in play.
“They’re required to either self-quarantine and or show that you’ve been tested,” Lamont said.
“I’m here for work, so it wouldn’t be feasible for someone like myself traveling for business,” Wilson said.
Lamont looked to the state of Maine to find a way around it.
“They’re just requiring the testing, coming up. I think it makes good sense,” Lamont said.
“If people are coming up that are snowbirds, especially, who knows who they’ve been in contact with,” said Jennifer Kormylo said.
None of this is a done deal. Lamont is trying to work with New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.
More details are expected later this week.
