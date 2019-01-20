HARTFORD (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont partially activated the state's Emergency Operations Center on Saturday evening as Winter Storm Yoshi approached CT.
The center opened at 6 p.m. on Saturday and will remain open as needed during the storm.
Lamont said he had been in contact with the major utility companies to make sure they were prepared in advance of Yoshi.
As of about noon on Sunday, Eversource was reporting a little more than 11,000 customers to be without power. See the full outage details here.
During the partial activation the EOC will be staffed with members of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, Connecticut State Police, the Department of Transportation and liaisons from both Eversource and United Illuminating.
During a news conference on Sunday morning, Lamont said crews were continuing to clear the highways before the freezing temps arrive.
"We have about 11,000 miles of road in this state so we're on it as best we can," Lamont said.
Last week, Lamont announced he would activate the state's Severe Cold Weather Protocol on Sunday at noon, and have it last through noon on Wednesday, Jan. 23.
This comes ahead of the deep freeze happening Sunday night and Monday.
The cold temps will turn any settling or standing water to solid ice from Sunday into Monday morning.
An icy wind chill is expected to bring temperatures into the -10 to -25 by dawn Monday.
A flash freeze is likely Sunday evening and night.
Monday will be party sunny, but windy and bitterly cold with highs only in the single digits in the Litchfield hills, and 10-15 degrees elsewhere.
For information on warming centers or shelters during the storm, dial 2-1-1 or click here.
