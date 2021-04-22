HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut’s vaccine rollout is starting to slow down, as Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that vaccine supply has officially outpaced demand in many areas.
As of Thursday, Lamont said 60 percent of those 16 and older have received the first dose.
In fact, he also said the state crossed the 50 percent fully vaccinated rate this week as well.
International trends show when that happens, the case rate plummets within a month, which his expected to happen here too.
Now with that said, there’s still a big chunk of the state that has not been vaccinated, and this group is likely unwilling or just ambivalent about getting it because doses are now widely available without an appointment.
So, convincing this group to get the vaccine will be a lot harder, and the state is leaning on businesses to get this part of the job done.
Therefore, on-the-job clinics are now starting to pop up.
For example, one is set to be held at Electric Boat next week.
Gov. Lamont is encouraging companies to do whatever it takes to incentivize and encourage employees to get the dose.
“Free lunch, time off, gift cards, raffles. I was just told Sacred Heart is doing a raffle. You get vaccinated, you’re in the raffle, you win the raffle, you get an iPad,” Lamont explained on Thursday.
Companies may ask what’s in it for them. In response, there will be federal paid leave tax credits for businesses with up to 500 employees.
This push is at the forefront now as the state is hoping to reach herd immunity.
To find out where you can get a vaccine, click here or call 877-918-2224.
