HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The governor is defending his back-to-school plan.
Gov Ned Lamont said he has teachers' backs, but the Connecticut Teachers Association doesn't feel the same way.
In response, the president of the Connecticut Education Association, Jeff Leake, said it would be a significant cost.
"Reopening Connecticut schools safely this fall will cost significantly more and may involve staggered schedules to reduce density and risk," Leake said in a statement. "We must ensure that all students and school districts have the resources they need, especially in our poorest communities. In order to protect against the [COVID-19] pandemic, restore our economy, and address racial disparities in our schools, the state must provide the needed funding for our schools to reopen safely."
Leake went on to say that while he appreciated the governor's pledge, the concern lies in districts with high-poverty, students with special needs, and English learners.
Under Lamont's plan, each district needs to create its own plan and submit it by next Friday, July 24.
That way it can be posted online so parents can see it.
Students will have to wear face masks on the bus and in the classroom, the state wants to keep all students K through 8 together in small groups, and there will be building inspections to make sure there is adequate ventilation.
"I’m going to do everything I can to give you the confidence you need when it comes to masks, when it comes to disinfecting, social distancing, to make sure you know you can get back safely,if it’s ok by a doctor to get back," Lamont said.
Meanwhile, the state's top health officials are preparing for another surge in coronavirus cases in Connecticut. They said it's a matter of when, not if.
