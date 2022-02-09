HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - All eyes in Connecticut were on the state capitol.
The legislative session got underway on Wednesday and Gov. Ned Lamont helped usher it in with his State of the State address.
The address kicked off shortly after noon.
Lamont addressed several important issues that will have some sort of impact on the residents of Connecticut. Three of those topics include masks in schools, gun proposals, and cracking down on juvenile crime.
Here is the transcript of Gov. Ned Lamont's 2022 State of the State address.
His message Wednesday will be a positive one. Lamont will say that the state is in better shape than it was three years ago and that it is doing financially well.
He'll touch on the fact that there's a surplus, there's money in the state's rainy day fund, and that the state is getting a lot of federal money in COVID relief.
He'll pitch his plan to reduce taxes and lower the mill rate for car taxes, giving more in terms of property tax credits.
Some of the challenges: Instilling confidence and getting people back to work. Businesses continue to say that the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on them, especially restaurants.
In just a few weeks, children may not be required to wear a mask at school.
Monday, Lamont announced that the statewide school mask mandate will be lifted on Feb. 28; however, still at play will be the possibility that lawmakers vote to extend some of the governor’s remaining COVID-19 executive orders, one which requires making in schools.
Despite the announcement of the change, two anti-mask rallies happened the state capitol.
There’s also a new gun proposal that would cost more than $60 million and includes many changes, including re-establishing a task force that works to trace illegal firearms that flood into Connecticut. Lamont is also advocating for a new law that would require all firearms, not just pistols and revolvers, would be required to be purchased with trigger locks. He said the goal would be to cut down on the number of accidental shootings, especially involving children.
Connecticut's governor believes a plan he unveiled on Monday would cut down on gun violence as well as household accidents.
Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat, recently gave insight on the topic.
“It's not all about gun laws,” Murphy said. “It just isn't. That's a really important piece of this conversation, but America’s story of gun violence is about our exceptional access to firearms.”
Another hot button issue expected to be brought up is a noticeable spike in crimes, such as car thefts, that have been committed by juveniles and repeat offenders.
Community groups and some Republicans have called for harsher penalties, and politically, many Democrats may feel the pressure to make some changes.
Governor Ned Lamont will give his State of the State address to the legislature on Wednesday.
"The criminals are smart, and they know the system is not going to punish them,” said John Porriello of the SafeStreetsCT group during news conference earlier this month.
"More cops on the beat for more community policing for prevention,” Lamont proposed during another news conference.
Lamont’s plan also includes counseling services and adding more judges and prosecutors to help move cases through the court system faster.
Lamont is up for reelection in November.
The man seeking the Republican nomination to unseat him, businessman Bob Stefanowski, issued a statement shortly after Lamont's address.
Governor Lamont has completely lost touch with the issues facing the residents of Connecticut. Optimism is important, but it also needs to be based in reality. At a time when inflation is the highest it’s been in forty years, gas and energy prices continue to rise and crime is out of control, Connecticut residents are hurting more than almost any other state in the country, and the Governor touts budget surpluses while he fails to even scratch the surface of offering relief to families, residents and small businesses.
I agree with the Governor that people need property tax relief, but they needed it three years ago when he took office, not just now when he’s looking for their votes again. People see through these election year gimmicks. They know better. Ned Lamont promised them $400 million in property tax relief and it wasn’t until eight months before an election he even attempted to do anything about it.
The Governor’s words about public safety and the crime crisis in our communities do not match the fact that he’s ignored the voices of victim’s, local leaders, parents and educators who have begged him to take this on for months. The theme of the Governor’s speech today is that with eight months to go until the Election, he’s decided to join the conversation happening at kitchen tables across Connecticut for the last three years.”
What was shockingly missing from Governor Lamont’s address was addressing the federal corruption investigation at the highest levels of the Lamont Administration. The Governor did nothing to provide the people of Connecticut any transparency about what’s been happening on his watch. This is what two years of unchecked, total power looks like.
The problem is not with lawful gun owners. In my experience they are by far and large decent people that (in CT at least) are vetted pretty thoroughly by the authorities before being issued permits for firearms. I believe subjecting these people to more laws is not only a waste of time but harassment. What we need is to have police get aggressive on crime and taking the illegal guns off the street but so many good LEOs have fled the state or are afraid to do their job as CT law has subject them all to potential civil law suites and thus cripples them from being effective by aggressively going after crime. Ditto for police enforcing minors, which in the state of CT is 18 years old. Minors are protect by CT law to essentially allow them to get away with breaking ANY law, with little repercussions and does not allow the LEO to do much more than stop the crime then let them go.
