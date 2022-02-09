HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - All eyes in Connecticut were on the state capitol.

The legislative session got underway on Wednesday and Gov. Ned Lamont helped usher it in with his State of the State address.

The address kicked off shortly after noon.

Lamont addressed several important issues that will have some sort of impact on the residents of Connecticut. Three of those topics include masks in schools, gun proposals, and cracking down on juvenile crime.

His message Wednesday will be a positive one. Lamont will say that the state is in better shape than it was three years ago and that it is doing financially well.

He'll touch on the fact that there's a surplus, there's money in the state's rainy day fund, and that the state is getting a lot of federal money in COVID relief.

He'll pitch his plan to reduce taxes and lower the mill rate for car taxes, giving more in terms of property tax credits.

Some of the challenges: Instilling confidence and getting people back to work. Businesses continue to say that the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on them, especially restaurants.

Monday, Lamont announced that the statewide school mask mandate will be lifted on Feb. 28; however, still at play will be the possibility that lawmakers vote to extend some of the governor’s remaining COVID-19 executive orders, one which requires making in schools.

Despite the announcement of the change, two anti-mask rallies happened the state capitol.

There’s also a new gun proposal that would cost more than $60 million and includes many changes, including re-establishing a task force that works to trace illegal firearms that flood into Connecticut. Lamont is also advocating for a new law that would require all firearms, not just pistols and revolvers, would be required to be purchased with trigger locks. He said the goal would be to cut down on the number of accidental shootings, especially involving children.

Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat, recently gave insight on the topic.

“It's not all about gun laws,” Murphy said. “It just isn't. That's a really important piece of this conversation, but America’s story of gun violence is about our exceptional access to firearms.”

Another hot button issue expected to be brought up is a noticeable spike in crimes, such as car thefts, that have been committed by juveniles and repeat offenders.

Community groups and some Republicans have called for harsher penalties, and politically, many Democrats may feel the pressure to make some changes.

"The criminals are smart, and they know the system is not going to punish them,” said John Porriello of the SafeStreetsCT group during news conference earlier this month.

"More cops on the beat for more community policing for prevention,” Lamont proposed during another news conference.

Lamont’s plan also includes counseling services and adding more judges and prosecutors to help move cases through the court system faster.

Lamont is up for reelection in November.

The man seeking the Republican nomination to unseat him, businessman Bob Stefanowski, issued a statement shortly after Lamont's address.