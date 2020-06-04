HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – With key metrics heading in the right direction, more than 500 restaurant owners asked the state to let them open for indoor dining before June 20.
During his daily briefing, Governor Ned Lamont put his foot down.
Lamont says it’s all about safety.
Looking at the northeast, Connecticut’s reopening has gone a lot further than neighboring states.
Outdoor dining has been happening for two weeks now, while other states like New York and Massachusetts aren’t offering that, but even with the partial reopening, beloved restaurants are still closed.
The Firebox in Hartford is just one of the restaurants that announced they won’t be reopening.
On Wednesday, more than 500 restaurant owners signed a petition, asking Lamont to reopen indoor dining on June 10, not June 20.
Restaurants sign petition urging Gov. to allow indoor dining
They say those 10 extra days could break them. Talking with owners, they point to the state continuing to meet the positive health trends, but Lamont gave his answers that indoor dining will need to wait for Phase 2.
“I’ve just seen tens of thousands of people protesting in New York City and Boston. Neither or them have opening up any of their restaurants and they haven’t even opened for outdoor dining that I know of yet, so I want to be very careful before we open our restaurants and open for the whole region,” Lamont said.
If you look around the border towns like Enfield, Stamford, even in Simsbury, there are out of state traffic at some restaurants.
Lamont says he’s trying to limit exactly that type of traffic.
(2) comments
Typical liberal media protecting an idiot, good riddance WFSB
Cuomo's best buddy, king dead ned. Why do we always have someone from the armpit of CT representing the geographical majority that do not want him. If there were some kind of state electoral system this dead beat would not be relevent.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.