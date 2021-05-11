UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- On Tuesday, Gov. Ned Lamont visited a private school in Uncasville to discuss COVID-19 recovery funding.
Lamont stopped by Saint Bernard School Tuesday afternoon.
He talked about a program that is being administered by the State Department of Education and the State Education Resource Center that is providing Connecticut parochial and private K-12 schools with COVID-19 recovery funding.
"You are able to go to school but you weren't able to socialize. Junior year and senior year were very different than what you imagined," Lamont said on Tuesday.
He also encouraged all the students in attendance to find a vaccination clinic or a mobile van that will be in their area and sign up to get a shot.
