NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- Jobs, taxes, and transportation are important issues for Connecticut businesses.
On Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont was in New London speaking to members of the chamber of commerce.
Projects are in the works for southeastern Connecticut off-shore wind generation, and federal money for maintenance at Electric Boat.
Both will create some new jobs.
New London Mayor Michael Passero said he is excited, and would also like to see better roads and faster train service.
"Roads have been supported by tolls since Roman times. I am not sure you can have roads without tolls, that's what we've done and it’s not working,” Passero said.
Lamont has been meeting with the business community, and last week he spoke at the Northwest Chamber of Commerce in Torrington.
“We’ve slowed to a crawl,” Lamont said.
There has been a lot of anti-toll rallies and forums, but those who support tolls also want to be heard.
Move CT Forward, a coalition of construction and labor groups, has a new advertisement.
"A lot of business leaders in this community know how important it is to improve transportation on a sustainable basis,” Lamont said.
Clearly economic development is important in southeastern CT. They need jobs, more affordable housing and when it comes to tolls, the business community seems more positive than negative.
"As long as it goes into the lockbox, goes where it's supposed to go,” said business owner Frank McLaughlin.
There has been talk of a new toll proposal, and Republicans are now asking the governor for more details, whether that means there's room for compromise remains to be seen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.