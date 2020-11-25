HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As families get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving, Gov. Ned Lamont has a message to those who plan to have many people in their homes – “Don’t.”
There are restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people, and local health departments can impose fines of $500.
“I am not encouraging people to rat out their neighbors, but let’s face it, if there are 50 cars when you look outside, and there’s a loud party and you want to give us a notice or tell police you think this is risky behavior, and now following our health rules, I think that’s a good thing to do,” Lamont said.
The governor and his administration are also cracking down on businesses that choose to ignore these safety measures.
On Monday, health officials shut down the Hungry Tiger in Manchester. They said the restaurant failed to enforce social distancing and were not in compliance with other rules.
The Hungry Tiger has not commented on the shut down
The governor said businesses who don’t comply will be fined $10,000.
RELATED: Gov. Lamont increases fines for businesses violating COVID-19 rules to $10,000
Restaurants in downtown Hartford have been some of the hardest hit during the pandemic.
More people working from home means a leaner lunch and dinner crowd.
On top of that, like all restaurants, Max Downtown has had to spend money to put up things like plexiglass barriers at the tables and bar area.
“The governor is not a tyrant. There is no plot for the governor or the government to put small businesses out of business. What the governor is trying to do is enforce rules to keep people safe,” said Steve Abrams, owner of Max Downtown.
On Wednesday, Lamont went on to say that he’s focused on sending out a strong message that people need to keep their distance and follow the rules to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Coronavirus Updates: 45 new COVID-related deaths reported; positivity rate nears 6%
After Thanksgiving comes Black Friday, which is traditionally a very busy shopping day.
However, this year, like everything else, will be different.
To avoid crowds, Lamont is urging stores not to have one big event, but spread out sales over a week or two. If they don’t, and there are crowds, there will also be fined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.