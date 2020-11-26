(WFSB) - On this Thanksgiving, when typically so many people wake up to turn the ovens on to prepare for a day filled with family and food, health experts are urging people to change their thinking this year.
We are, unfortunately, looking at a lot of changes this year and Governor Ned Lamont is asking all Connecticut residents to be safe.
The state's positivity rate is at roughly six percent right now. Forty-five more people have died.
Seventy-seven people are in the hospital and that's the largest number we've seen in this second wave, so far.
As families get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving, the governor has a message to those who plan to have many people in their homes, don’t.
There are restrictions on gatherings of more than ten people.
"Can't go and say there's eleven people sitting around the table, but what we can say is if you care about your family, care about your community. Please keep it to ten people. These things have to be self regulated and self policed. If there's a raging party going on and we get some complaints, we'll be there," stated Gov. Lamont.
If you do decide to have company, again, keep it small.
Health experts suggest opening the windows and doors, and layering up to stay warm, and yes, wearing your masks inside, unless you're eating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.