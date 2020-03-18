HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Gov. Ned Lamont has expanded the businesses that will now be forced to close because of the coronavirus outbreak.
On Wednesday, Lamont said all indoor portions of large retail shopping malls, amusement parks, and bowling alleys will close by 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.
This comes after the governor has ordered all movie theaters, gyms, and casinos to close, and has told restaurants and bars they can be delivery and/or take-out only.
Connecticut joins New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania in the closure of the latest round of businesses.
“This is a fast moving and quickly evolving public health emergency, and making these kinds of important decisions as a region makes more sense than a patchwork approach. We will combat this virus by working together and remaining consistent across our borders and I’m proud to work with my fellow governors in this effort,” Lamont said in a press release.
