HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- As many businesses have already reopened after being shut down or limited during the coronavirus pandemic, a look at a plan for schools is expected to be released on Thursday.
Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to provide details about the reopening plan for schools in the fall.
Survey: Nearly 3,000 teachers weigh in on what needs to happen before schools open
Last week on Face the State, Lamont said he hopes Connecticut students can return to their classrooms in the fall.
RELATED: Gov. Lamont aiming to release school plan next week
“We’re planning to open our schools. K-12, normal five days a week,” Lamont had said.
After a school year where the country was introduced to “distance learning,” the state is hopeful things can get back to normal in the fall.
We want to get our kids back to school,” Lamont said. “It’s been too long, we’re doing a lot with distance learning, but there’s nothing like the classroom.”
During a special edition of Face the State on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Channel 3’s Dennis House will be speaking with the state’s education commissioner.
To submit a question for consideration, click here.
