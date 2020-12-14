HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont discussed the coronavirus vaccine on Monday as the first shipment and doses were administered.
He says that the vaccine supply is expected to outpace the demand in our state.
While many are anxiously awaiting the vaccine, it seems like there is still some apprehension when it comes to vaccine confidence.
Because of that, there is an expectation that there eventually will be a point where there will be more vaccines out there than people willing to take it.
That’s not expected to happen immediately.
Right now, the shipments are going to hospitals and nursing homes and currently, there’s more demand than supply. But later this year, when more doses are out there and it becomes widely available, Lamont feels the tides could turn.
“We’re ramping up production of the vaccine, especially when you add Moderna starting next week. My hunch is demand will outstrip supply for the next three months, then that may shift as we move into the spring and summer,” Lamont said.
Pfizer is expecting 1.5 billion doses of the vaccine to be ready in the 16 to 18 months. Moderna and AstraZeneca are also going to start shipping, so there could be some logistical issues there.
Dr. Keith Grant was one of the first people in CT to get the coronavirus vaccine.
"No side effects at this point and time, which is what you can expect if you look through the study. Some mild soreness at the injection site, which is expected with every or any shot. Absolutely no side effect, I feel great," Dr. Grant said.
The benefit of getting vaccinated is that initial reports suggest the vaccine to be very effective, 95 percent effective in adults 18 to 64, which is much higher than the flu shot, which according to the CDC is in the 40 to 60 percent range.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.