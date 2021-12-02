(WFSB) - For months, there have been talks about whether businesses would adopt a COVID-19 vaccine passport.
The governor is exploring how people can show vaccination proof to businesses that want to see, but he won’t call it a passport.
In Middletown, Eyewitness News asked people how they felt about a COVID-19 vaccine passport.
A lot of people had opinions on it, but very few wanted to share it.
At Esca Restaurant and Wine Bar, business is higher now than pre-pandemic.
Marisa Bramato is relieved but concerned over a spiking positivity rate as the U.S. detects more omicron cases.
“We don’t want another shutdown. We definitely don’t want another shutdown because what we went through was pure hell,” said Bramato.
So, if it means asking vaccination proof from guests, she’s open to the idea. “If we need to wear a mask or if we need to show a passport, if we need to do that, then we need to do that.”
Governor Ned Lamont is toying with the concept and explained how it would work.
“A number of businesses if there’s a way we can make it easier for people to show whether they’ve been vaccinated. It’s not a passport. It’s not mandatory. It’s just a QR code on your phone,” said Lamont.
It appears Lamont is borrowing a page from Massachusetts’s playbook.
The governor there is looking at a voluntary digital passport program and says it could be coming soon.
In New York, it rolled out an Excelsior pass.
It’s a secure site showing whether you’re vaccinated or tested negative.
Back in Middletown, not many wanted to share their thoughts about a passport-like program, whether for or against it.
The Millers, from Branford, said they see no problems with it.
Britton Miller stated, “I can understand the other side, but I don’t really think it’s valid because I feel like we have a responsibility as a society to look out for each other and as communities that what we should be doing.”
For businesses, it’s a delicate dance.
Bramato said, “you don’t want to be telling people how to live their lives.”
But the restaurant says it wants to keep diners safe while staying open without restrictions.
(1) comment
The good Governor should explore a month in rehab, and when he gets out, voting passports.
