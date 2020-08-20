HARTFORD (WFSB) - For people hit hardest by the pandemic recession, the governor announced he’s again offering relief.
The eviction freeze was set to expire this month for renters but is extended to October 1.
While renters may find relief for a bit longer, landlords are undoubtedly unhappy.
With this latest extension, some believe it’ll create an unintended consequence by hurting the people it’s meant to help.
During his coronavirus briefing, Governor Ned Lamont cited the state’s unemployment numbers as the reason why he’s extending his executive order on evictions.
“This can’t go on forever but it’s going to go on a little bit longer,” Lamont said Thursday.
“My take on it is that I just think he doesn’t quite understand housing that well,” landlord David Haberfeld said.
For Haberfeld, the move prolongs the inevitable — tenants will remain behind on back rent.
His message tonight — the repeated extensions are causing a rippling effect.
“I’m changing my policies,” he said.
While relief is available for landlords, Haberfeld tells Eyewitness News none of his forty-something rental properties qualify.
Haberfeld is resorting to protecting himself by increasing the credit score and minimum income while passing over applicants with prior evictions — something he’d overlooked if he saw the applicant needed a second chance.
“And I hate saying that because that makes me feel bad.” Haberfeld said. “But with the governor’s executive orders, the risk is so high that we can only accept people who will perform.”
