(WFSB) - Some good news for renters this holiday season.
Gov. Ned Lamont signed an executive order Wednesday night that extends the current moratorium on residential evictions to February 9, 2021.
Under the executive order, the governor is also banning evictions until the day after New Year's day, January 2.
The executive order also gives the renter(s) the option to apply a portion of their security deposit towards their rent.
However, the security deposit must be more than the monthly rent.
The eviction moratorium has come under scrutiny recently.
A couple of months ago, a group of landlords had filed under a lawsuit against the state of Connecticut.
Additional information on the governor's executive order can be found here.
