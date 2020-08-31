HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to decrease across the state.
Governor Ned Lamont says although numbers are trending in the right direction, they are extending the Public Health Emergency through Feb. 9, 2021.
Lamont says he’s keeping the emergency order in place just in case there is another flare up of cases.
He says the state’s still in the thick of the pandemic and the administration wants the ability to issue orders and aid if situations change quickly.
Lamont recently met with the legislature to finalize this decision. He says both parties understand the need for an extension because the original expiration date was Sept. 9.
“We’ll have the ability to react quickly if situations change, just like what happened in April and May. I’d like to think we won’t be in that situation, we can be a little more methodical and cautious in terms of those Eos,” Lamont said.
The legislature will also be meeting for a special session within the next month. They’ll be reviewing an energy bill in response to the outages after Tropical Storm Isaias.
