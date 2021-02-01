HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state’s business and restaurant curfew has been extended, state officials announce on Monday.
During Governor Ned Lamont’s coronavirus briefing, he said that businesses and restaurants will now be able to stay open until 11 p.m.
Lamont said this new curfew should go into effect within the next 24 hours.
Lamont said restaurants will have to remain limited to 50 percent capacity.
The CT Restaurant Association released a statement following the extended curfew, saying, "We appreciate that the Governor and his team continue to work with our industry with a focus on reopening Connecticut's economy. This is another step in that direction, and the extra hour will be a benefit to restaurants across the state. At the same time, it's important that we take further steps in the weeks ahead, including fully lifting this curfew just as neighboring Massachusetts and Rhode Island have done. Connecticut can continue to be a leader on fighting COVID while also being mindful of our economic recovery."
When the state rolled back to Phase 2.1 in Nov. 2020, Lamont imposed the curfew for restaurants to limit indoor dining during the pandemic. This move dropped the 75 percent limit on indoor dining to 50 percent and required customers to be out by 9:30 p.m., and closed by 10 p.m.
That change was made as a way to contain the coronavirus.
Lamont also announced he was easing restriction on houses of worship. They can now be at 50 percent capacity, with no cap. Masks and social distancing will still be required.
