HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It appears the governor and lieutenant governor are potentially seeking another term in office.
On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont said he filed paperwork that will facilitate getting into a political campaign ahead of next year's race for Connecticut governor.
He called it a "candidate committee," which the lieutenant governor clarified is not an exploratory committee.
“I filed the paperwork today which facilitates getting into the political campaign. I have to make up my mind formally in the months to come, but I figured let's be prepared, let's file the paperwork, let's get this thing going,” Lamont said on Monday following a news conference about upgrades to the rail branch in Waterbury.
Governor Ned Lamont says he filed the paperwork today for a candidate committee regarding next year’s governor’s race. Says in terms of a formal re-election announcement, there is still a lot of work to do that he’s focused on. #WFSB pic.twitter.com/kyh2dllSl9— Matt McFarland (@MattMcFarland3) November 8, 2021
He also said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz would be his running mate if he ran again for office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.