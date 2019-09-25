HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut and New York will be working together on a number of issues.
Wednesday was the second meeting between Gov. Ned Lamont and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Lamont greeted Cuomo at the governor’s residents in Hartford on Wednesday, for a second visit. Their first was in August for a fishing trip in upstate New York.
They met for about 45 minutes, and talked about transportation but focused on legalizing recreational marijuana with consistent regulations between Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.
"What age are you thinking about, what is the THC content that you are allowing, what is the tax rate you are going to charge,” Cuomo said during a news conference on Wednesday.
"For me, safety and public health and a carefully regulated market to make sure we don't surrender this market to the black market,” Lamont said.
Recreational marijuana has long been debated in Connecticut, but has not been voted on.
The push in New York's general assembly failed this year and New Jersey lawmakers have just written another bill for commercial weed.
Lamont and Cuomo also want a regional policy on vaping, now that hundreds have become sick and have died.
“You have young people who are dying, young people who are getting addicted to nicotine and they don't even know what they're doing,” Cuomo said.
Lamont says recreational marijuana will be a top priority this coming session.
"I suppose you can be consistent with New York and New Jersey, but I think doing it is a big mistake,” said Bo Huhn, who is against legalization. He feels Lamont would be a better leader if he pushed to keep children away from drugs.
"You end up doubling the use of marijuana, you end up doubling the number of addicts,” Huhn said.
The end of their meeting was a little less serious. To thank Cuomo for the fishing trip, Lamont gave the New York governor a mounted fishing license for Connecticut.
