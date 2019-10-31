HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont and First Lady Annie Lamont handed out candy as well as some surprises to trick-or-treaters on Thursday night.
The Lamont’s are advising any child who visited the Governor’s Residence to look inside their candy wrappers.
Some candy wrappers have a golden ticket that will grant them access to special prizes at businesses and tourist attractions across the state.
“This is our first time celebrating Halloween at the Governor’s Residence, and we figured that since we’d have hundreds of young trick-or-treaters stopping by we would use it as an opportunity to promote some of the great destinations that Connecticut has to offer,” Governor and First Lady Lamont said in a joint statement. “Check underneath your candy wrappers to see if you’ve won a prize!”
The prizes include:
- Hartford Yard Goats – 8 tickets
- Mark Twain House Tour – 4 passes
- Tour of State Capitol by governor – 4 passes
- Hartford Wolf Pack – 4 tickets
- Wadsworth Museum – 20 passes
- Connecticut Science Center - 4 tickets
- UConn women’s basketball game – 4 tickets
- UConn men’s basketball game – 4 tickets
- Mystic Aquarium – 4 tickets
- Lake Compounce – 4 tickets
- Hartford Athletic – 4 tickets
- New England Air Museum – 4 passes
- Harriet Beecher Stowe Center – 4 passes
The prizes were all donated directly by the contributing organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.