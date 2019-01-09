HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - After being sworn in and addressing the legislature, the festivities continued at the governor's inaugural ball.
The event was held at Hartford’s Convention Center.
There is nothing like an inaugural ball, a formal and traditional event to welcome all of the new constitutional officers and their families.
The star attraction was Connecticut's new governor Ned Lamont.
“Hey everybody, thanks so much for coming. Some people said the states got some tough times ahead maybe it’s not a good time to have a party, but I said this is a perfect time to have a party,” Lamont said.
A party it was, hundreds of people dressed in tuxedos and gowns and there were plenty of different food stations and drinks.
News host Joe Scarborough, and his co-host and wife, former WFSB reporter Mika Brzezinski, took the stage.
Scarborough was the night's entertainment.
The ball was an end to an eventful day.
Lamont addressed legislators with a message of optimism and reality, urging everyone to work together to get the state back on track.
The House minority leader, one of the few Republicans at the inaugural ball understands people want change.
"They do want change, but they have to understand change needs to be a strong change. It can't be fixing things around the edges,” said Themis Klarides, House Minority Leader.
The night of festivities will come to an end and then it will quickly be time to get down to business.
Pressure is mounting and people are hopeful Lamont can make CT a better place.
