HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday that he has increased the fine for businesses violating COVID-19 rules.
Lamont signed an executive order, increasing the fine from $500 to $10,000 per violation.
This will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, November 26.
Lamont said this is a result of the feedback he has received from municipal leaders, public health officials, and people from within the business community.
“The sector rules and capacity limits we’ve implemented are intended to mitigate the spread of this disease to the greatest extent possible,” Governor Lamont said. “While the overwhelming majority of businesses in Connecticut have shown an incredible amount of leadership and have been fantastic partners in this front, we have seen a small number of businesses in flagrant violation of these public health rules, and that’s all you need to cause a super-spreading event that leads to a large number of cases and hospitalizations.”
Fine for violations can be issued by local health directors or municipal designees with the support of law enforcement.
Other fines that remain in effect for violations of the state’s COVID-19 rules include $500 for organizing an event over capacity limits, $250 for attending events over capacity limits, $100 for failure to wear a face mask or covering when in public, and up to $500 for violations of the state’s travel advisory.
“Particularly as we approach Black Friday and the start of the holiday shopping season, we want to stress the importance of following public health protocols to protect both customers and workers,” Governor Lamont said. “Working together, we can get the spread of COVID-19 under control while mitigating the impact that it is having on our economy.”
For the full executive order, click here.
