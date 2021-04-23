WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – May 1st is the day the outdoor mask mandate will end in Connecticut, but many people still have questions as to whether its safe to remove the mask just yet and when people will be able to take them off indoors.
In West Hartford, there are signs saying masks should be worn to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Now as the weather gets warmer and people are outdoors more, some people are wondering if it’s safe to be without a mask, even outdoors.
With more and more Connecticut residents getting vaccinated, the question on people’s minds is when they can stop wearing a mask.
On Friday at a news conference, Governor Ned Lamont was asked about the state’s plan to lift mask mandates indoors and outdoors.
“Probably outside, yes, inside, no. I think I’ve got to talk to Diedre [Gifford], but it does seem to me that inside it’s safe to keep the mask mandate a little big longer,” Lamont said.
Lamont said that even restauranteurs and business owners they’ve talked to agree that indoor mask wearing for now is probably the safer way to go for a little bit longer.
Currently, about 61 percent of the state is vaccinated, but the CDC has said it takes about 70 to 90 percent in order to get to herd immunity.
Dr. Syed Hussain is a chief clinical officer of Trinity Health of New England. He says when it comes to mask-wearing outdoors, it's pretty simple.
"The thing folks need to keep in mind if they don't want to wear a mask is how close are you to someone else. Will you be able to breathe that air that someone else is breathing is basically the question you need to ask yourself. If the answer to the question is no, there is a distance between you and anybody else around you, then it is safe to not wear a mask in the outdoor setting," Dr. Hussain said.
But, when it comes to wearing it indoors, it's a little more tricky.
"When it comes to indoors, masking is important and will be recommended as we go through the next several weeks and months, so that recommendation holds," Dr. Hussain said.
Dr. Hussain said even if people are vaccinated, there is still the danger of mutations unless we get herd immunity.
"Now, there is another variant with triple mutation that is spiking the numbers in India and we've seen India is now registering the highest number of cases that we have seen in any country since the pandemic. So, we need to keep all of that context in mind to remember that we are still in the middle of a pandemic," Dr. Hussain said.
Lamont said things will be looked at continually in terms of infection rates and vaccination rates in the state.
Gee...That's a big surprise...NOT
