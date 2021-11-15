WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – President Joe Biden is set to sign a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law on Monday after months of back and forth among lawmakers.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont was invited to attend the bill signing ceremony at the White House.

Connecticut will get about $6 billion from the new infrastructure bill.

Some of that money will go towards improving Metro-North’s Waterbury line.

The money not just be improving rails, but also roads and bridges in Connecticut and across the country.

The legislation marked the biggest individual infrastructure investment in U.S. history.

Thirteen House Republicans crossed party lines in voting to back the bill with a majority of Democrats.

Money will go towards repairing Metro-North. Parts of the system are 100 years old. A trip from New Haven to New York City will be about 30 minutes shorter.

There will also be upgrades to roads and bridges across the state. Funds will overhaul the Gold Star Bridge in New London. The north side needs extensive repairs.

The infrastructure bill is also expected to help create thousands of jobs.

The Waterbury line’s six stations will be improved with the help of $1.2 million in state funding matched by federal dollars.

Two-way service to the Waterbury line is expected to be in place by next summer.

As for the infrastructure bill signing ceremony, that is set for 3 p.m. on Monday.