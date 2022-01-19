(WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont announced Wednesday an executive order that will require all nursing homes in Connecticut to have visitors show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.
“We know that some of the people who are most vulnerable to the impacts of COVID-19 include those who live in nursing homes, which is why we need to be doing everything we can to protect them from this virus,” Lamont said.
Officials say the order goes into effect January 22.
Lamont's office gave guidelines visitors must follow when visiting nursing homes:
- Provide proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and, if eligible, under FDA or CDC guidance, have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster;
- Provide paper or electronic proof of a negative COVID-19 test result from either a rapid antigen test that was completed within the previous 48 hours or a PCR test that was completed within the previous 72 hours; or
- Take a rapid antigen test at the nursing home.
"The order requires nursing homes to deny entrance to any visitor that tests positive for COVID-19 or who refuses to take a rapid antigen test," officials said.
The governor's office also announced the state department of public health will be distributing 50,000 COVID rapid antigen tests to all nursing homes.
The test distribution will begin on Friday, January 21.
To see the full executive order, click here:
