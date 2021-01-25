HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont is looking to extend the state’s executive order until April 20.
This means that the 9:30 p.m. curfew for businesses remains, at least for now.
Things could change, but the limitations that are in place, for example, the 50 percent indoor capacity at restaurants with last service at 9:30 p.m., could be in place for a few more months.
What’s interesting is that Massachusetts is lifting similar restrictions on Monday.
Capacity at restaurants is 25 percent in Massachusetts, but they can stay open past 9:30 p.m.
Lamont says he’s looking to keep the restrictions in place because the UK variant, the highly contagious strain, has been popping up in ct.
On top of that, Lamont says keep the order in place really helps the vaccination efforts.
“It’s really important that we be able to operate with relative quickness. We just opened up the Rentschler Field drive through site for vaccinations. That would have been a lore more complication if we didn’t have the executive powers necessary to get the purchasing agreements, get this in place and now we’re going to be getting 100 percent FEMA reimbursement on it. We have to figure out by February 9 which of these EOs continue,” Lamont said.
Lamont says we have to figure out which orders continues, that leaves a window open for the possibility of easing some restrictions that are currently in place.
