(WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont provided an update on youth sports on Thursday afternoon.
Lamont announced that competitive cheerleading and dance will now be allowed with precautions. Competitive cheerleading and dance were previously classified by the Connecticut Department of Public Health as high-risk activities and were only limited to small group conditioning and non-contact skill building.
Previously, only basketball, hockey, gymnastics, and swimming would be allowed. Boys and girls indoor track teams were allowed to have limited practice. Indoor/outdoor meets for track teams will not be considered until at least March.
RELATED: CIAC unveils its complete high school winter sports plan
In addition to allowing cheerleading and dance, Lamont said that interstate athletic competitions will be allowed as of March 1.
Youth athletic events will have spectators up to 25 percent capacity or a 200-person cap.
"We are continuing to cautiously reopen and give you a sense that people wearing the masks, keeping socially distanced, getting vaccinated, does pay some rewards," Lamont said.
Athletes and coaches much continue to wear masks.
Wrestling is still classified as a high-risk sport by the Dept. of Public Health and will be limited to small group conditioning and non-contact skill building.
Last month, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference published the 2020-2021 Winter Sports Plan, which could be read here.
This does not apply to colleges. The state is allowing each university to decide what the capacities will be.
