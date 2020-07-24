WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont continues to work on guidance on reopening schools.
On Friday, he met with students and educators in West Haven to hear from them.
The big takeaway from the discussion is the need for flexibility. No one knows what the months ahead will hold, but communities will also have their own challenges.
Along with the conversation, local superintendents are also supposed to get their back to school plans to the Department of Education on Friday.
Districts release back-to-school plans on Friday
The department will be busy over the coming days going through those and reviewing what they heard in West Haven.
A select group of students, most of whom said they do want to get back, met with Lamont. They said distance learning just was not adequate, but they also had questions about how things will work.
How will schools have the right cleaning supplies and protective equipment? Will they need to wear masks in gym or band class? General questions about how school will operate were asked.
Lamont and Department of Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona says those details aren’t quite ready yet, but they are working quickly to get guidance out to schools.
“I can’t promise you what November’s going to look like, but if we can get back in September, just a few months of school, face to face with your friends in person makes an enormous difference,” Lamont said.
West Haven Superintendent Neil Cavallaro said he is preparing to bring everyone back to school in the fall.
New Haven Superintendent Illene Tracy was also at the meeting and she says she’s planning for more of a hybrid model.
"If they're missing out, they're going to have a wider achievement gap than we've ever dreamed of in New Haven Public Schools. It's already there," Tracy said.
When asked, students also said their teachers need to talk about the protests and conversations about racism since the death of George Floyd.
Cardona agreed, saying many of the conversations should see the teachers listening to students.
