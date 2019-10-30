EAST GRANBY, CT (WFSB) -- It’s been almost one month since a vintage B-17 plane crashed at Bradley International Airport, killing seven people and injuring several others.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Ned Lamont met with the Connecticut National Guardsmen and firefighters who responded to the crash, risking their lives to save others.

"We owe these people a debt of gratitude. A lot of people don't know what happens. These are state employees, these are the Guard, these are the folks who stand up and put themselves at risk and saved lives that day," Lamont said.

The B-17 bomber slammed into a deicing facility at Bradley International Airport on Oct. 2.

TIMELINE: 7 killed during B-17 crash at Bradley

Read the incident report from the National Transportation and Safety Board here.

Investigators said the pilot, 75-year-old Ernest McCauley, reported a problem shortly after takeoff.

McCauley was among the seven killed in the crash.

B-17 CRASH VICTIMS: United by a Love for WWII History

When the plane crashed, firefighters, police, Connecticut military and Air National Guard members came to the rescue.

"We are very grateful to them team for their response. They trained for this year round, and they were put into action very quickly," said Major General Francis Evon, of the CT National Guard.

On Wednesday, Lamont shook the hands of all the emergency responders and gave each of them special medals of excellence.

He also honored one guardsman in particular, Chief Master Sergeant James Traficanti, who was able to open the plane's door with special gloves he had with him, helping people escape.

"When the call came in, we knew what our jobs were. If there was something that needed to get done, people just stepped in an did it. It was a phenomenal response," said Chief Master Sergeant Robert Cross, of the CT National Guard.

The men and women train several times per year with Bradley Airport, along with EMS and local fire departments. On this sad day, that training helped save lives.

Investigators revealed that the B-17 was manufactured in 1944 and bought by the Collings Foundation in 1986.

They said the aircraft had one prior accident on its record. It overshot a runway in Pennsylvania in 1986.

In 1995, the same year passenger seats were added, its landing gear failed in Nebraska.

Its most recent yearly inspection was in January.

Passengers pay to go on the vintage planes for flight tours. The Collings Foundation has suspended its tours for the rest of the 2019 season.