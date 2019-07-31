HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Gov. Ned Lamont is announcing a new plan to improve efficiency within state government.
On Wednesday, he said he’s consolidating human resources.
Currently there are more than 300 state employees who handle human resources, and they are spread out at several different departments.
The new plan will pull everyone together to share resources and information.
"A lot of folks in the private sector look at state government and, just think, we can't get out of our own way and we just don't run things efficiently and its one big bureaucratic slow motion and I am trying to convince people we need a fresh start in state government,” Lamont said.
One hundred human resource state employees are expected to retire over the next few years.
The plan is to only hire back only 60, that move along with improved technology is expected to save the state $10 million a year.
