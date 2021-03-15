(WFSB) - The timeline for when certain Connecticut residents can get vaccinated has been moved up.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday that those residents ages 45 to 54 can sign up to receive the vaccine beginning on Friday, March 19.
April 5 is the tentative date set for when Connecticut residents ages 16 to 44 can sign up.
The state will work with providers and the state's Department of Developmental Services to accelerate access for those high-risk residents ages 45 and over during the month of April.
This decision comes after President Joe Biden told states across the country that everyone should be allowed to receive the vaccine starting on May 1.
