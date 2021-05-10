HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hospitalization in Connecticut are the lowest they’ve been in seven months and the positivity rate is again below two percent.
All of this is welcome news ahead of the state’s May 19 reopening.
Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb was on Face the Nation this past weekend and said mask mandates altogether should be dropped very soon.
It may be time to relax indoor face mask mandates, Fauci says
Channel 3 asked Governor Ned Lamont when this could possibly happen in Connecticut.
“We still have a significant number of our younger people who are not vaccinated, so we’re going to have to think a little bit about indoor masking a little bit longer, as least for that cohort, but I think we’ll have some good news within a week,” Lamont said.
So, while we wait for the latest updates, there is reason to be hopeful.
Lamont showed a chart that visually showed the positive impact of the vaccine. He says 57 percent of the state’s population is vaccinated and when the 12 to 15-year-olds are eligible, the vaccination effort is only going to get strong.
Lamont says this will mean our summer schools should be looking as close to normal as ever before.
“Connecticut and American has really taken the lead on vaccinations. If we can keep this trend going for another month in terms of people being vaccinated, I feel pretty confident, especially in this part of the country where we saw the infection rate drop off a lot last summer, so we’ll also have seasonality on our side as well,” Lamont said.
Lamont noted if there is a resurgence during the fall and winter, the state may need to pivot once again, but the bottom line is that the numbers now show the state is in a good place.
Of course he won't drop the face diaper mandate.
That would mean King Ned would be giving up his last bit of control of his subjects
