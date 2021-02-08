HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut’s governor is getting ready to release his budget on Wednesday.
This comes as some progressive Democrats are pushing for higher taxes on the wealthy.
Taxes are always that question everyone wants to know when a budget comes out.
On Wednesday, Lamont is expected to say no to raising taxes.
These are unprecedented times. Connecticut, like all states, is struggling through the pandemic. Unemployment is high and businesses have suffered.
Lamont plans to hold the line on taxes and moderate Democrats support that.
“No taxes. Now is not the time to raise taxes. Depending on your business, it really varies on how you are impacted with some of the proposals out there would hurt businesses and indivduals are struggling to make ends mee,” said Rep. Pat Boyd.
Some progressive Democrats are pushing for property tax reform, imposing a state tax on homes over $430,000, and raising the income tax on high earners.
“The more money you have in our state, the less you are paying as a percentage of your income in state and local taxes, and that is largely due to the regressive nature of the property tax,” said Rep. Josh Elliot.
Business leaders are embracing the governor’s stance against higher taxes.
“I think he brings appreciation for what the business community can do to grow the economy in Connecticut for all Connecticut residents, not just the businesses themselves,” said Chris DiPentima, CBIA President.
Lamont also plans to bring up the so-called mansion tax, tolls, or cuts in education spending. Lamont’s yes list includes legalized sports betting recreational marijuana.
Republicans, who are used to sparing with the governor, are more agreeable.
“Tax increases are never a good time and I think it’s good the Democrats are realizing the harmful impact that it could have one the economy,” said Rep. Vinnie Candelora, Republican Minority Leader.
The state does have a big rainy-day fund, which is expected to be around $3.5 billion, and a sizable surplus.
More details are expected when Lamont released his budget on Wednesday.
