HARTFORD, Ct. (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont announced that, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, flags will be lowered throughout in a mark of respect for the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack today in Kabul, Afghanistan.
U.S. and state flags in Connecticut will fly at half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
“My prayers go out to the family and friends of the military members whose lives were lost today in Afghanistan, as well as those who were injured,” Governor Lamont said. “They were doing everything they could to get Americans safely home and protect innocent civilians. Our service members are heroes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.