HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – It appears answers to when things might eventually get back to normal in the state are getting closer.
On Monday afternoon, Gov. Lamont was joined by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, Delaware Governor John Carney, and Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo for a conference call.
The governors announced a multi-state council to restore the economy and get people back to work.
The group will be compromised of one health expert, one economic development expert, and the respective chief of staff from each state. They will work together to develop a framework to gradually lift the states' stay at home orders.
“One thing that’s undeniable is that this virus does not stop at the border of any county, state, or country, but the impact is the same when it comes to our respective economies and healthcare systems. Working as a regional coalition to make the right decisions will lead to the best public health results for all of our residents. We must solve these problems together," Lamont said.
New numbers were released on Monday, showing cases continue to rise in Fairfield, New Haven, and Hartford counties.
But, what’s really noticeable, especially this far along into the crisis, are the numbers for the other counties – they’re quite low.
This could be due to lack of testing, this could be due to social distancing. Regardless, Connecticut is in a tough spot because these charts would signal some counties would be ready to reopen before others. Lamont is weighing the options and listing pros and cons of doing this county by county.
When asked about what the criteria would be, Lamont said “My number one criteria is make sure I have the hospital capacity. To get people back out safely without risking hospital capacity, and looking very closely at infection rates as we build out our testing, I think if we do that on a consistent basis we are in strong position to make some determinations in about a month.”
This is definitely a work in progress, but one thing that hasn’t changed, at least for now, is that May 20 date.
"If everything is opened up in one county and closed in another you may send people to travel back and forth across the state to buy things or go to a restaurant. None of that is any good for what we’re trying to accomplish," Lamont said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.