(WFSB) - Phase 2 of reopening Connecticut in the wake of the coronavirus is still about a week and a half away, but things are still changing.
The Phase 2 date was moved up from Saturday, June 20 to Wednesday, June 17 to work around Father's Day weekend.
Gov. Ned Lamont made the announcement on Friday. Sunday, he released the new guidelines for things like indoor eating, a return to the gym, going to the movies, and outdoor events.
Here are the highlights:
- Capacity is limited to 50 percent with social distancing for seating and gym equipment.
- Strict cleaning and disinfection protocols in place.
- If people can work from home, they should keep doing it.
- People in high-risk groups should also continue to stay home.
- Wear a face mask in public.
- Social gatherings remain restricted.
Starting Monday, businesses and nonprofits need to go to the Connecticut self-certification website to certify they are compliant with the reopening rules ahead of the June 17 reopening.
Those rules include detailed information and requirements about physical distancing, capacity, hygiene, sanitizing, signage, personal protective equipment, and training, among other things.
For indoor dining, Connecticut restaurants will have to meet strict guidelines, including assigning a staff member to oversee training protocols, and all buffets and self-service stations will have to remain closed.
Other businesses that are included in Phase 2 are:
- Amusement parks
- Hotels
- Indoor museums
- Zoos
- Aquariums
- Bowling alleys
- Movie theaters
- Libraries
- Tattoo parlors
- Nail salons
Sports and fitness facilities, including gyms and pools, and outdoor events will also reopen on June 17.
However, just because these businesses are able to reopen does not mean they have will.
It can be a decision made by business owners based on their individual level of comfort or ability to conform to the new guidelines.
More information on the Phase 2 reopening plan can be found here.
(1) comment
"Social gatherings are still restricted." Good to see you're holding these "protesters" to the same standards...
