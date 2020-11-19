HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont announced on Thursday that all club and team sports will be paused beginning on Monday.
Lamont said most of the outbreaks in local schools is coming from sports teams.
As of Thursday, there were 17 school closures due to sport team contacts. There were also 29 outbreaks attributed to sports teams.
There have been 235 teachers that have had to quarantine due to sports team member.
The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference postponed all interscholastic winter sports to January 19.
CIAC: Winter sports postponed to mid-January
Lamont announced that all club and other team sports must pause all activities until January 19 beginning Monday, November 23.
This does not apply to college or professional sports. Lamont said this is because college and universities can operate within a bubble.
