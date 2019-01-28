HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - We pay taxes on just about everything, but could our groceries be next?
Governor Ned Lamont, who took office a couple weeks ago, says he doesn't want to raise income taxes.
But what about putting sales tax on groceries and prescription drugs.
These are not all together new ideas, in fact a bi-partisan report came out just a couple months ago proposing many new taxes.
But food and drugs may be bitter pills to swallow.
We pay a sales tax on pretty much everything we buy, but could food be next?
Lamont hasn't said he wants to do this but is looking into it.
“I certainly give the Lamont administration credit for making sure no stone is unturned especially as they present their budget, looking at various tax exemptions that are out there,” said Senator Bob Duff, Majority Leader.
Everything seems to be on the table as Connecticut’s new governor puts together budget with a plan to generate more revenue.
Fourteen states have a sales tax on groceries and some allow low income families to deduct it from their income taxes.
What about prescription drugs? They're already expensive.
AARP says it doesn't want to comment until they see the governor's full budget.
Taxing all sorts of things were put forth in a bi-partisan commission report back in November to create economic growth, taxes on groceries, dentistry, legal services such as accounting, nonprescription drugs, veterinary services, parking and dry cleaning.
Taxing groceries could push some away from fresh foods, such as fruits and veggies, which tend to be more expensive.
"Groceries are a necessity and so to tax individuals who need to eat is just bad policy,” said State Representative Vinnie Candelora.
The governor is exploring what options he may have.
Some of these options may have a difficult time getting approved.
(1) comment
congrats ct!! all the liberals have been talking about is "what can we tax now?" but you asked for it ct!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! cesspool scum!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.