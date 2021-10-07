Gov. Lamont provides state employee vaccine compliance update

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - On Oct. 7, Governor Lamont released agency-specific data on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements.
Connecticut executive branch state employees are 78.5% fully vaccinated with a total of 671 employees or around 2.2% who are non-compliant with the executive orders.
More than 1,700 executive branch state employees were vaccinated after the governor’s August 19 announcement.
The state said most non-compliant employees re non-compliant due to incomplete submissions.
Actions related to employees deliberately in non-compliance will begin as soon as tomorrow.
The largest group of non-compliant employees is in the Department of Education and CT Tech Education & Career System, with 7% of employees non-compliant.
