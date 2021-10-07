CT Capitol Generic

Capitol building in Hartford.

 WFSB File Photo

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - On Oct. 7, Governor Lamont released agency-specific data on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements.

Connecticut executive branch state employees are 78.5% fully vaccinated with a total of 671 employees or around 2.2% who are non-compliant with the executive orders.

Gov. Lamont provides state employee vaccine compliance update

Gov. Lamont provides state employee vaccine compliance update

More than 1,700 executive branch state employees were vaccinated after the governor’s August 19 announcement.

The state said most non-compliant employees re non-compliant due to incomplete submissions.

Actions related to employees deliberately in non-compliance will begin as soon as tomorrow.

The largest group  of non-compliant employees is in the Department of Education and CT Tech Education & Career System, with 7% of employees non-compliant.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.