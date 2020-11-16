Gov. Ned Lamont was quarantining at his house in Greenwich following potential exposure to the coronavirus.

GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - Gov. Ned Lamont was quarantining at his house in Greenwich following potential exposure to the coronavirus.

Lamont said his chief spokesperson, Max Reiss, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

During a morning interview with WPLR's Chaz and AJ, he provided an update on his condition.

"Look I am feeling fine and I am getting tested a lot just to make sure, just erring on the side of caution," Lamont said. "I was on with all the governors [Sunday] and we are worried about Thanksgiving. We have thousands of kids flying back into our state."

Lamont said with the holidays approaching, people should stay vigilant, wear masks and social distance.

