PLANTSVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut companies are looking to do more business with the state.
On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont toured some manufacturing companies, where more work helps them expand and hopefully create more jobs.
This past legislative session, there was a bill to give Connecticut manufacturers an advantage over out-of-state companies.
It wasn’t voted on this year, but they’re hoping it will be.
Gov. Lamont visited Sign Pro on Monday afternoon. The company has created some of the signs at popular spots like Dunkin Donuts Park, Gampel Pavilion, and the new facade on a bridge in New Britain.
Sign Pro’s president said about 25 percent of their work is with the state.
"We want to keep state dollars and municipal dollars in the state of Connecticut and not have to go to resources outside the state or have to go with the low number just because it’s a low number versus trying to give the opportunity to the second bidder who is in good standing with the state, and give opportunity to match the low number,” said Peter Rappoccio, Sign Pro president.
Lamont wanted to see what the company does, and push lawmakers to give more work to Connecticut manufacturers.
Sign Pro employs about 70 people, and instead of giving out-of-state companies the work, Lamont said we should support our own businesses.
"Look at these folks here. They are graphic designers, they have this incredibly creative urge, and they bring your sign to life. It can be an electronic sign or when at the Dunkin Donuts stadium,” Lamont said.
A bill that would give Connecticut companies more advantages didn't make it out of committee last session.
Several businesses are planning to work closely with the governor to get something done this coming session.
