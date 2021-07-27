(WFSB) - The CDC has changed their guidelines again. All adults, vaccinated and unvaccinated, and all children, should wear masks indoors.
Gov. Lamont is recommending everyone follow those guidelines.
Local officials and superintendents do have the authority to set their own mask mandates if they become worried about the rise in cases.
Connecticut, compared to the rest of the U.S., has a high rate of vaccination, and a low spread of the virus.
The governor stated, "I’ve got towns that are 99 percent of the people are vaccinated, very little community spread, and I have other communities that are very different "
The CDC also stiffed mask recommendations for school, but Lamont is leaving it up to the superintendents, instead of having a statewide mandate.
The President of the Connecticut Education Association (CEA), Kate Dias, said the governor needs to take a stance on the subject. The CEA wants clearer guidance.
"I’m not really sure how we open responsibly without a mask requirement," said Dias.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.