HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont’s office released a statement on Wednesday after he underwent surgery.
His office said that he underwent hip replacement surgery and is recovering.
The procedure was conducted at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Stamford.
Max Reiss, Director of Communications for the governor, released the statement saying, “Governor Lamont is currently recovering at home following a previously scheduled surgical procedure to replace his hip. The procedure was conducted at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Stamford. He is feeling well and will undergo physical therapy to aid in his recuperation. Governor Lamont’s medical team says he is on track for a speedy recovery. The administration will provide updates on his progress as they become available.”
