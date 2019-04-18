HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Governor Ned Lamont is reflecting on his 100 days in office.
And transportation remains a major focus.
Lamont is not giving up on tolls, but can he convince lawmakers to support them?
Tolls are pretty much the biggest issue this legislative session because they affect everyone.
But tolls are viewed as another tax, and that's a tough sell.
“This is a state that was a little bit disconnected,” said Lamont.
Sitting in his capitol office, Lamont gave his take on how he felt when he became governor 100 days ago.
“Cities thought nobody quite understood their struggles. The business community said nobody has been talking to us for a long time."
On his first day, Lamont stressed the need to overhaul Connecticut’s transportation system. He wants to use tolls to speed up Metro-North and end gridlock on state highways.
“I’ve come up with a solution. It’s not a popular solution but it's a real solution and it's an important solution."
“He’s a nice man. I think he does want to do what's great for the state,” said Senator Len Fasano.
There is an alternative. Republicans have their own transportation plan, which includes no tolls, but it relies heavily on bonding.
Lamont says more borrowing got Connecticut into this mess we're in, but the senate minority leader said we can improve transportation without taxing people.
“As long as our prioritize progress solves the problem without taxes and without tolls. Unless it comes up with a plan better than that, I am not interested,” Fasano said.
Republicans also challenge the so-called debt diet, saying the governor has already exceeded what he planned to bond.
Although Lamont points out he's borrowing less than his predecessors and the state's credit rating has gone from stable to positive for the first time in 18 years.
In these final 7 weeks before the session ends, lawmakers may vote on recreational marijuana, raising the minimum wage, and paid leave, but tolls could be Lamont’s biggest challenge.
“I am going to be making that case every day as long as I can until the legislature steps forward. I appreciate this, it’s not an easy vote. It's a lot easier to say let’s not do anything, let's postpone this or let’s borrow a little more and those are the wrong decisions,” Lamont said.
Lamont said on Thursday he's asking people to make sacrifices for the future of the state.
But in a state where people feel overburdened by taxes, that could be a tough sacrifice to make.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.