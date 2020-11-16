HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – While the state hovers around the 4 to 6 percent positivity rate, there is a big concern that number could jump as college students return from all over the country for Thanksgiving.
On Monday, Governor Ned Lamont set some new criteria for returning to the state.
The state is now asking for multiple coronavirus tests when coming to the state. The person traveling must provide a negative test before flying to Connecticut and a negative test after you land in the state.
This is just one of the four things students are going to be asked to do.
The state would like to also see a 14-day quarantine in addition to the negative tests. The state is also asking that students not quarantine with elderly or at-risk family members and not take part in the reunions often seen during this time of the year.
Channel 3 asked if this criterion should be used for all travelers, no matter the age.
“For people flying in first of all, which is not the majority of students, which I talked about, Thanksgiving is a busy travel season although it’s a good time to stay home, I think we’re going to have a clear declaration from all the governors about this. A clear declaration that we want you to get tested, I want to see a negative test when you land. In terms of enforcement, we have one at Bradley Airport, we also have a testing facility there. If you don’t have that, we can get you tested then and there, but you have to quarantine until we get that negative result for you,” Lamont said.
It does seem like the enforcement may be more on the honor system.
Lamont also announced he has no plans for a statewide lockdown. He wants to tailor that approach.
