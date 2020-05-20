HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Phase 1 of the reopening of Connecticut began on Wednesday, and stat officials released plans for Phases 2 and 3.
Governor Ned Lamont announced that Phase 2 reopening will begin approximately June 20, which will get the state even close to what it looked like before the pandemic.
The Phase 2 businesses that are expected to reopen on June 20 are:
- Hotels (no bar areas)
- Gyms, fitness, and sports clubs
- All personal services
- Outdoor arts, entertainment and events (up to 50 people)
- Outdoor amusement parts
- Movie theaters
- Bowling alleys
- Social clubs, pools
- All museums, zoo, aquariums
- Restaurants (indoor, no bar)
Schools and summer activities are also part of Phase 2. Some of those activities include:
- Youth sports
- All day summer camps
- Public libraries
- K-12 summer school
- Nonresidential workforce programs
- Nonresidential clinical courses
- Other nonresidential programs
Graduate programs
Undergraduate residential small-scale pilot programs
Lamont also discussed the Phase 3 reopening. That phase is expected to roll out at least four weeks after Phase 2.
Phase 3 will include:
- Bars
- Indoor event spaces and venues
- Indoor amusement parks and arcades
- Outdoor events (up to 100 people)
“Phase Two is about a month after Phase One, about June 20, we’ll be looking at the metrics, where we are over the next couple of weeks. That will be really important as we give you the guidance a couple weeks before June 20 and beyond,” Lamont said.
All of this is contingent on the virus still being suppressed.
