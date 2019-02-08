HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont announced he is reopening talks with Amazon in hopes of talks for a headquarters in CT.
The company chose New York as the location for a second headquarters, but the deal is in trouble.
Lamont said he has mobilized the new Partnership to Advance the Connecticut of Tomorrow (PACT), as well as Connecticut Economic Resource Center co-chairs, Indra Nooyi and Jim Smith, to construct a path forward.
In a tweet, Lamont said the state has already made an outreach to Amazon through its in-state representation and is hoping to expand the dialogue.
In Jan. 2018, CT fell off the list of places for a second Amazon headquarter.
Hartford and Stamford were eyed as two potential locations.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said “political pandering” to critics of Amazon’s proposed location could sink the deal.
No other details were provided.
